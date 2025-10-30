Royal

Prince Andrew to cause more chaos in Royal Family with Abu Dhabi move

  By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Prince Andrew will reportedly cause more in the Royal Family by resisting Abu Dhabi move.

The author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, Andrew Lownie, recently claimed that “someone” is offering “a palace” to the former duke in the middle east country.

During a chat with TalkTV, the royal expert was asked, "I was reading that potentially, he might move to Abu Dhabi because someone is offering him a palace there. I think he did have a place in the Middle East at one point or another, correct me if I'm wrong?"

He responded, "Yes, the royal family there have offered him a palace in Abu Dhabi which is constantly stocked ready for him to go. And he often stays there, he goes to the UAE quite a lot. But I think he wants to be close to his children."

The royal biographer suggested the Gulf would be a good fit for Prince Andrew as would be away from media scrutiny.

"But it is extraordinary that we can't get rid of him because of this lease. And he has no shame. He is going to stick in there as long as he can. It is all transactional and he is going to hang out for the best deal he can get,” he noted.

As per tabloids, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ruler of Abu Dhabi, offered Andrew free use of one of his Royal palaces.

However, the former Duke of York or King Charles have not released any statement regarding the Abu Dhabi move.

