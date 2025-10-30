Royal

Prince Andrew hit with fresh blow as Britons make their feelings clear

The citizens of the UK are quite eager for Prince Andrew to surrender the remainder of his privileges amid recent scandals

It would be near-impossible to repair Prince Andrew's reputation, as 91 per cent of Britons say they have a negative opinion of the disgraced royal, the highest-ever recorded.

According to new YouGov polling, he number who view Andrew in a very negative light has jumped by 10 per cent since August, up from 81 per cent.

This shocking number came to the spotlight as Andrew gave up his titles following several scandals linked to Jeffrey Epstein and is planning on moving out of Royal Lodge, where he and Sarah Ferguson have been living since 2008.

The Prince and Princess of Wales remain the most positively viewed royals, with 76 per cent having a good opinion of William and 73 per cent of Kate.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle was ranked second, with 66 per cent of citizens having negative views about her and only 30 per cent having a positive view of the Duke of Sussex.

King Charles's popularity has fractionally improved since August, up by three per cent to 62 per cent; however, 29 per cent still do view the King in a negative light.

Nearly six in ten Britons still have a positive view of the royals as a whole, which has fallen from 65 per cent in August.

Despite this fall, 62 per cent still believe the monarchy should continue, compared to just 25 per cent who feel the UK should have an elected head of state instead.

On the other hand, people who have hope in Andrew and see him in a favourable light were just four per cent, another lowest in the record.

The poll result came after it was revealed that Prince Andrew hosted disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Harvey Weinstein in 2006 at Royal Lodge.

The trio visited the mansion in Windsor as part of Princess Beatrice's masked ball for her 18th birthday celebrations, and just two months afterwards, a US arrest warrant was issued for Epstein for the sexual assault of a minor.

