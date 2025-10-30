Royal

Stark contrast between Prince Edward, Andrew exposed amid Royal Lodge scandal

Prince Andrew has been under media scrutiny for his 'peppercorn rent' for Royal Lodge, where he has been residing since 2006

  • By Hania Jamil
It has been revealed that King Charles' younger brothers, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew, have very distinct approaches when it comes to their royal residences.

With Andrew under the spotlight for the "peppercorn rent" for Royal Lodge following several scandals and the prince giving up his titles, it was shared that Edward paid market rate for his Surrey mansion.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who lives at Bagshot Park, has been paying a "market value" for the property, reported the Daily Mail.

Edward, who earned the title after his father Prince Philip's death in April 2021, moved into his Surrey property in March 1998.

He initially leased the home for five decades for £50,000 a year, though that rose to an annual sum of £90,000, while he paid £1.36 million to renovate the estate.

On the other hand, it was revealed that Andrew allegedly hosted disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Harvey Weinstein at Royal Lodge in 2006.

Divorced in 1996, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have been living together at the 30-room property since 2008.

However, it is understood they are now willing to go their separate ways if they are forced out of their Windsor Estate home amid fresh scrutiny over their links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

King Charles is also being pressurised to take action after it was revealed that Andrew paid £1 million to secure a 75-year lease in 2003 and has since paid only "one peppercorn" in rent per year, "if demanded".

This week, it was reported that Andrew has agreed to move out of Royal Lodge but has demanded a separate residence for himself and Fergie.

Andrew is said to have requested Harry and Meghan's former home, Frogmore Cottage, while Fergie is eyeing Adelaide Cottage, as the Prince and Princess of Wales are gearing up to move.

