Royal

Prince Albert honors ‘Wicked’ director Jon M. Chu with prestigious award

Jon M. Chu, director of Ariane Grande starrer ‘Wicked’, receives major recognition from Monaco’s Prince Albert II

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Prince Albert honors ‘Wicked’ director Jon M. Chu with prestigious award
Prince Albert honors ‘Wicked’ director Jon M. Chu with prestigious award

Prince Albert recognized Jon M. Chu’s creativity and incredible talent with a prestigious honor.

The Monegasque Royal Family on Thursday, October 30, shared a delightful update on Instagram, revealing that His Serene Highness attended the Princess Grace Foundation’s annual gala in New York, where he presented the 2025 Prince Rainier III Award.

This year’s esteemed recognition was awarded to American film director, producer, and screenwriter Jon M. Chu, known for directing Ariana Grande starrer Wicked and Lin-Manuel Miranda starrer In the Heights.

Briefing about the Princess Grace Foundation, the Royals shared, “Established in 1984 in honor of Princess Grace, the Foundation has supported emerging artists in theatre, dance and film for more than forty years through scholarships, mentoring and professional support.”

Marking the 20th anniversary of the Prince Rainier III Award, Prince Albert said the honor celebrates his father, Prince Rainier III’s, legacy and the shared values of his mother, Princess Grace, which are philanthropy, art, and humanitarian work.

“The 2025 Prince Rainier III Award was awarded to director, screenwriter and producer Jon M. Chu, hailed for his creativity, influence in the film industry and commitment to promoting diversity and new artistic voices. Winner of a Princess Grace Prize in 2001, he becomes the first former laureate to receive this distinction,” announced the Prince’s Palace.

Shining a spotlight on Jon M. Chu’s work, the Royals stated, “Known for having signed landmark works such as Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights or Wicked, Jon M. Chu established himself as a filmmaker with a unique style, combining human sensitivity and imagination power.”

The director is now gearing up to release Wicked: For Good – the sequel to his 2024 film Wicked – slated to release on November 21, 2025.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Beatrice, Eugenie to face title shift after Andrew’s ‘Prince’ status revoked?

Beatrice, Eugenie to face title shift after Andrew’s ‘Prince’ status revoked?
King Charles brother will now be known simply as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor after his all titles, styles and honours revoked

Virginia Giuffre’s family lauds Andrew’s titles removal with fiery statement

Virginia Giuffre’s family lauds Andrew’s titles removal with fiery statement
Andrew is no longer a ‘prince’ as King Charles formally announces removal his royal titles in an official statement

Buckingham Palace issues official notice to Andrew to surrender to Royal Lodge lease

Buckingham Palace issues official notice to Andrew to surrender to Royal Lodge lease
King Charles formally notifies Andrew to surrender to Royal Lodge lease after stripping his Prince title

Andrew no longer 'Prince' as King Charles supports abuse victims amid Virginia's claims

Andrew no longer 'Prince' as King Charles supports abuse victims amid Virginia's claims
King Charles extends 'utmost sympathies' to abuse victims amid Virginia Giuffre claims against Andrew

King Charles formally removes Prince Andrew's all Royal titles in official statement

King Charles formally removes Prince Andrew's all Royal titles in official statement
Prince Andrew will now known as 'Andrew Mountbatten Windsor' as King Charles officially strips of his Royal titles

King Juan Carlos confirms feud with Queen Letizia in tell-all memoir

King Juan Carlos confirms feud with Queen Letizia in tell-all memoir
Former King Juan Carlos of Spain has been in exile in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) since 2020

Prince Andrew hit with fresh blow as Britons make their feelings clear

Prince Andrew hit with fresh blow as Britons make their feelings clear
The citizens of the UK are quite eager for Prince Andrew to surrender the remainder of his privileges amid recent scandals

Prince William shares special video after court victory

Prince William shares special video after court victory
Prince William releases suprising video after winning legal battle with French magazine

Prince Andrew to cause more chaos in Royal Family with Abu Dhabi move

Prince Andrew to cause more chaos in Royal Family with Abu Dhabi move
Royal Family seemingly suggested Prince Adrew to move to Abu Dhabi after leaving royal lodge

King Charles makes sweet gesture for Duke of Kent month after his wife's passing

King Charles makes sweet gesture for Duke of Kent month after his wife's passing
Katharine, Duchess of Kent, passed away at the age of 92 in early September

Stark contrast between Prince Edward, Andrew exposed amid Royal Lodge scandal

Stark contrast between Prince Edward, Andrew exposed amid Royal Lodge scandal
Prince Andrew has been under media scrutiny for his 'peppercorn rent' for Royal Lodge, where he has been residing since 2006

King Felipe holds crucial meeting after his father snubs Queen Letizia

King Felipe holds crucial meeting after his father snubs Queen Letizia
King Felipe's father Juan Carlos takes shocking dig at Queen Letizia over 'personal disagreement'