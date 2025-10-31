Prince Albert honors ‘Wicked’ director Jon M. Chu with prestigious award

Prince Albert recognized Jon M. Chu’s creativity and incredible talent with a prestigious honor.
The Monegasque Royal Family on Thursday, October 30, shared a delightful update on Instagram, revealing that His Serene Highness attended the Princess Grace Foundation’s annual gala in New York, where he presented the 2025 Prince Rainier III Award.
This year’s esteemed recognition was awarded to American film director, producer, and screenwriter Jon M. Chu, known for directing Ariana Grande starrer Wicked and Lin-Manuel Miranda starrer In the Heights.
Briefing about the Princess Grace Foundation, the Royals shared, “Established in 1984 in honor of Princess Grace, the Foundation has supported emerging artists in theatre, dance and film for more than forty years through scholarships, mentoring and professional support.”
Marking the 20th anniversary of the Prince Rainier III Award, Prince Albert said the honor celebrates his father, Prince Rainier III’s, legacy and the shared values of his mother, Princess Grace, which are philanthropy, art, and humanitarian work.
“The 2025 Prince Rainier III Award was awarded to director, screenwriter and producer Jon M. Chu, hailed for his creativity, influence in the film industry and commitment to promoting diversity and new artistic voices. Winner of a Princess Grace Prize in 2001, he becomes the first former laureate to receive this distinction,” announced the Prince’s Palace.
Shining a spotlight on Jon M. Chu’s work, the Royals stated, “Known for having signed landmark works such as Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights or Wicked, Jon M. Chu established himself as a filmmaker with a unique style, combining human sensitivity and imagination power.”
The director is now gearing up to release Wicked: For Good – the sequel to his 2024 film Wicked – slated to release on November 21, 2025.