Beatrice, Eugenie to face title shift after Andrew’s ‘Prince’ status revoked?

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will retain their royal titles even as their father, Andrew, remains stripped of his ‘Prince’ title
As per HELLO! Magazine, the royal sisters will retain their titles under the provisions of King George V’s 1917 Letters Patent, which outlines who may bear the titles of Prince or Princess within the royal family.
As Queen Elizabeth II’s male-line granddaughters, Beatrice and Eugenie have held the titles “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice/Eugenie of York” since birth.
After marrying Jack Brooksbank in 2018 and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020, they became styled as “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Jack Brooksbank” and “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice, Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi,” respectively.
Notably, their husbands did not receive any royal titles.
Beatrice, who is ninth-in-line to the throne, has a number of royal patronages, including the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, the Teenage Cancer Trust and the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity, while Eugenie, 12th in line to the throne, is also a patron of several charities, including the Elephant Family, the Teenage Cancer Trust and the European School of Osteopathy, and also co-founded the Anti-Slavery Collective charity.
However, their disgraced father will now be known simply as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.
Amid the ongoing scrutiny over Andrew’s ties with infamous sex-offender Jeffery Epstein, King Charles took a bold step on October 31, as he announced that he has formally begun the process to remove his brother's all titles, styles and honours.
The British Monarch further revealed that Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor as his last remaining title 'Prince' has also been stripped of.