Andrew no longer 'Prince' as King Charles supports abuse victims amid Virginia's claims

King Charles has seemingly extended his support to Andrew's late accuser Virginia Giuffre in his first official statement.
In an official statement released by Buckingham Palace on Friday, October 31, King Charles announced that he has formally began the process to remove his brother's all titles, styles and honours.
His majesty further revealed that Andrew will now knows as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor as his last remaining title 'Prince' has also been stripped of.
The 76-year-old monarch also noted that these actions against his brother are necessary despite the "that he continues o deny the allegations against him."
Breaking silence on Andrew late accuser's claims - who died by suicide earlier this year, at 41, the statement added, "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse. ENDS."
Virginia Giuffre - who was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein for the then-prince, in her posthumous memoir Nobody's girl - released on October 21, once again claimed that Andrew had sexual encounters with her on three occasions in early 2000s - while she was under 18.
Andrew's late accuser first made the shocking claims in 2015, followed by an official lawsuit against the former Duke of York - which he had settled outside court in 2022, paying millions to the alleged victim.