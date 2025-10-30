Royal

King Charles makes sweet gesture for Duke of Kent month after his wife's passing

Katharine, Duchess of Kent, passed away at the age of 92 in early September

  By Hania Jamil
  • |
King Charles makes sweet gesture for Duke of Kent month after his wife's passing
King Charles makes sweet gesture for Duke of Kent month after his wife's passing

King Charles has made a touching gesture for the Duke of Kent almost two months after his wife's passing.

On Wednesday, October 29, Charles threw a secret birthday bash for Prince Edward at Windsor Castle.

Hosted by both the King and Queen Camilla, the party marked the Duke of Kent's 90th birthday, which actually fell on the ninth of October.

The reception, held on Wednesday evening, reportedly drew many royal family members, including Princess Anne, her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester.

Furthermore, the Duke of Kent's siblings, Prince Michael and Princess Alexandra, also graced the celebration with their presence.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were said to be absent from the bash, which fell during their children's half-term break from school, reported PEOPLE.

A first cousin to both the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the Duke of Kent turned 90 earlier this month, and Charles and Camilla's office wished the Duke while revealing that a party was underway.

Wishing him on his 90th birthday, the message read, "Later this month, The King will host a birthday reception for The Duke, who was Queen Elizabeth II's first cousin, at Windsor Castle."

Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, retired from service in the British Army in 1976 and has been a working royal ever since.

His wife, Katharine, Duchess of Kent, died at age 92 on September 4, and the wider royal family united at her historic Catholic funeral at Westminster Cathedral on September 16.

