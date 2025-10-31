Royal

Virginia Giuffre’s family lauds Andrew’s titles removal with fiery statement

Andrew is no longer a ‘prince’ as King Charles formally announces removal his royal titles in an official statement

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Virginia Giuffre’s family lauds Andrew’s titles removal with fiery statement
Virginia Giuffre’s family lauds Andrew’s titles removal with fiery statement

King Charles’s latest move marked a major victory for Virginia Giuffre.

On Thursday, October 30, Buckingham Palace issued an official statement, announcing that the 76-year-old monarch has initiated a formal process to remove the style, titles and honours of Prince Andrew.

"Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor,” the statement read.

Shortly after the Royal Family’s unexpected announcement, the family of Virginia Giuffre – the former Duke of York’s late victim – released a fiery statement, celebrating Andrew’s downfall.

"Today, an ordinary American girl from an ordinary American family, brought down a British prince with her truth and extraordinary courage,” stated Giuffre’s brother, Skye Roberts, and sister-in-law, Amanda.

They continued, "Virginia Roberts Giuffre, our sister, a child when she was sexually assaulted by Andrew, never stopped fighting for accountability for what had happened to her and to countless other survivors like her.”

"Today, she declares victory. We, her family, along with her survivor sisters, continue Virginia's battle and will not rest until the same accountability applies to all of the abusers and abettors connected to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell,” the couple added.

For the unversed, Virginia Giuffre accused Andrew Mountbatten Windsor of sexually abusing her when he was 17.

The former Duke’s victim, who died by suicide this year at the age of 41, also claimed that in the early 2000s she was trafficked to him by financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Buckingham Palace issues official notice to Andrew to surrender to Royal Lodge lease

Buckingham Palace issues official notice to Andrew to surrender to Royal Lodge lease
King Charles formally notifies Andrew to surrender to Royal Lodge lease after stripping his Prince title

Andrew no longer 'Prince' as King Charles supports abuse victims amid Virginia's claims

Andrew no longer 'Prince' as King Charles supports abuse victims amid Virginia's claims
King Charles extends 'utmost sympathies' to abuse victims amid Virginia Giuffre claims against Andrew

King Charles formally removes Prince Andrew's all Royal titles in official statement

King Charles formally removes Prince Andrew's all Royal titles in official statement
Prince Andrew will now known as 'Andrew Mountbatten Windsor' as King Charles officially strips of his Royal titles

King Juan Carlos confirms feud with Queen Letizia in tell-all memoir

King Juan Carlos confirms feud with Queen Letizia in tell-all memoir
Former King Juan Carlos of Spain has been in exile in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) since 2020

Prince Andrew hit with fresh blow as Britons make their feelings clear

Prince Andrew hit with fresh blow as Britons make their feelings clear
The citizens of the UK are quite eager for Prince Andrew to surrender the remainder of his privileges amid recent scandals

Prince William shares special video after court victory

Prince William shares special video after court victory
Prince William releases suprising video after winning legal battle with French magazine

Prince Andrew to cause more chaos in Royal Family with Abu Dhabi move

Prince Andrew to cause more chaos in Royal Family with Abu Dhabi move
Royal Family seemingly suggested Prince Adrew to move to Abu Dhabi after leaving royal lodge

King Charles makes sweet gesture for Duke of Kent month after his wife's passing

King Charles makes sweet gesture for Duke of Kent month after his wife's passing
Katharine, Duchess of Kent, passed away at the age of 92 in early September

Stark contrast between Prince Edward, Andrew exposed amid Royal Lodge scandal

Stark contrast between Prince Edward, Andrew exposed amid Royal Lodge scandal
Prince Andrew has been under media scrutiny for his 'peppercorn rent' for Royal Lodge, where he has been residing since 2006

King Felipe holds crucial meeting after his father snubs Queen Letizia

King Felipe holds crucial meeting after his father snubs Queen Letizia
King Felipe's father Juan Carlos takes shocking dig at Queen Letizia over 'personal disagreement'

Prince Andrew might hit with ‘private lawsuit’ over Virginia Giuffre claims

Prince Andrew might hit with ‘private lawsuit’ over Virginia Giuffre claims
Anti-monarch group push for Prince Andrew's 'serious investigation' over late accuser Virginia Giuffre claims of 'sexual misconduct'

Princess Kate, Prince William break silence on winning HUGE legal battle

Princess Kate, Prince William break silence on winning HUGE legal battle
Prince William and Princess Kate secure victory in legal fight with over 'grossly intrusive' report on George, Charlotte, Louis