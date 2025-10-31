Virginia Giuffre’s family lauds Andrew’s titles removal with fiery statement

King Charles’s latest move marked a major victory for Virginia Giuffre.
On Thursday, October 30, Buckingham Palace issued an official statement, announcing that the 76-year-old monarch has initiated a formal process to remove the style, titles and honours of Prince Andrew.
"Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor,” the statement read.
Shortly after the Royal Family’s unexpected announcement, the family of Virginia Giuffre – the former Duke of York’s late victim – released a fiery statement, celebrating Andrew’s downfall.
"Today, an ordinary American girl from an ordinary American family, brought down a British prince with her truth and extraordinary courage,” stated Giuffre’s brother, Skye Roberts, and sister-in-law, Amanda.
They continued, "Virginia Roberts Giuffre, our sister, a child when she was sexually assaulted by Andrew, never stopped fighting for accountability for what had happened to her and to countless other survivors like her.”
"Today, she declares victory. We, her family, along with her survivor sisters, continue Virginia's battle and will not rest until the same accountability applies to all of the abusers and abettors connected to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell,” the couple added.
For the unversed, Virginia Giuffre accused Andrew Mountbatten Windsor of sexually abusing her when he was 17.
The former Duke’s victim, who died by suicide this year at the age of 41, also claimed that in the early 2000s she was trafficked to him by financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.