King Charles formally removes Prince Andrew's all Royal titles in official statement

King Charles has officially removed disgraced brother Prince Andrew's Royal titles and issued notice to evict Royal Lodge.
In a devastating blow to Andrew, Buckingham Palace in an official statement on Friday, October 31 has announced that "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew."
"Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor." it added.
The statement further noted, "His ease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence."
"Formal notice has now been served to surrender the ease and he will move to alternative private accommodation."
"These Censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues o deny the allegations against him."
"Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse. ENDS."