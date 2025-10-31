Buckingham Palace issues official notice to Andrew to surrender to Royal Lodge lease

Buckingham Palace has issued Andrew an official notice to surrender to Royal Lodge lease after formally removing his Royal titles, styles and honours.
Amid growing pressure on King Charles regarding Andrew's residence at the Royal Lodge- despite a slew of controversies tied to his name, the monarch has now finally given him a soft warning to leave the crown estate.
In an official statement issued on Friday, October 31, on His Majesty's behalf, Palace announced that Andrew is no longer a "prince" and will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.
The shocking statement further announced that Andrew's "ease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence."
It further added that a "Formal notice has now been served to surrender the ease and he will move to alternative private accommodation."
The shocking actions from King Charles came just days after a 2011 email from Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein was resurfaced.
The email was sent just a day after his photo with his late accuser, Virginia Giuffre was published in a newspaper - in which he wrote to the late sex offender and paedophile that "we are in this together".