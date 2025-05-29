Jennifer Aniston excitedly announces ‘The Morning Show’ S4 release date

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and the entire of The Morning Show are soon gracing the small screens!
The beautiful Friends starlet turned to her official Instagram account on Wednesday, May 28, to share a thrilling new update about the upcoming season 4 of her highly-anticipated drama TV series.
In the post, the iconic actress took her 44.5 million fans’ excitement to a whole new level by announcing the release date of the forthcoming installment.
She excitedly captioned the post, “We’re baaa-aaack September 17.”
Accompanying the thrilling caption was a three-slide photo collection featuring rare selfies of the actress with her co-workers.
The carousel opened with a joyful selfie captured by Aniston, featuring the actress with her girls – Reese Witherspoon, Karen Pittman, and Marion Cotillard.
Meanwhile, another selfie showed the besties, Aniston and Witherspoon, smiling for the camera as the Murder Mystery actress took the photo.
The Morning Show Season 4 release date:
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon starrer The Morning Show Season 4 is slated to release on September 17, 2025, and will conclude on November 19, 2025.
What will happen in The Morning Show Season 4?
The official logline for the Season 4 of The Morning Show reads, “With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America.”
It adds, “In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?”
The Morning Show Season 4 cast:
Apple TV+ The Morning Show brings back its iconic cast for Season 4 that includes Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, Nestor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Greta Lee, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Boyd Holbrook and Jon Hamm.
Moreover, two new actors – Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons – have been confirmed to join the upcoming season.