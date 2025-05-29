Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston excitedly announces ‘The Morning Show’ S4 release date

The ‘Friends’ starlet shared a gallery of rare photos as she revealed the release date of the highly-anticipated Season 4 of ‘The Morning Show’

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and the entire of The Morning Show are soon gracing the small screens!

The beautiful Friends starlet turned to her official Instagram account on Wednesday, May 28, to share a thrilling new update about the upcoming season 4 of her highly-anticipated drama TV series.

In the post, the iconic actress took her 44.5 million fans’ excitement to a whole new level by announcing the release date of the forthcoming installment.

She excitedly captioned the post, “We’re baaa-aaack September 17.”

Accompanying the thrilling caption was a three-slide photo collection featuring rare selfies of the actress with her co-workers.

The carousel opened with a joyful selfie captured by Aniston, featuring the actress with her girls – Reese Witherspoon, Karen Pittman, and Marion Cotillard.

Meanwhile, another selfie showed the besties, Aniston and Witherspoon, smiling for the camera as the Murder Mystery actress took the photo.

The Morning Show Season 4 release date:

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon starrer The Morning Show Season 4 is slated to release on September 17, 2025, and will conclude on November 19, 2025.

What will happen in The Morning Show Season 4?

The official logline for the Season 4 of The Morning Show reads, “With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America.”

It adds, “In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?”

The Morning Show Season 4 cast:

Apple TV+ The Morning Show brings back its iconic cast for Season 4 that includes Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, Nestor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Greta Lee, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Boyd Holbrook and Jon Hamm.

Moreover, two new actors – Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons – have been confirmed to join the upcoming season.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' stylist Deonte Nash testifies his high-profile trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' stylist Deonte Nash testifies his high-profile trial
The disgraced hip-hop mogul was arrested in September last year over the serious charges of trafficking and racketeering
Presley Chweneyagae 'Tsotsi' Academy Award-winning star passes away at 40
Presley Chweneyagae 'Tsotsi' Academy Award-winning star passes away at 40
Presley Chweneyagae gained popularity with his iconic crime-thriller series 'Tsotsi'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex Cassie welcomes third baby days after sensational trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex Cassie welcomes third baby days after sensational trial
The Bad Boy Records founder has been facing serious charges of trafficking and racketeering since September last year
Brad Pitt finally reacts to his divorce settlement with ex Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt finally reacts to his divorce settlement with ex Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt initially parted ways in 2016 after spending six years together
Taylor Swift marks major milestone in country music with prestigious new title
Taylor Swift marks major milestone in country music with prestigious new title
The Eras Tour hitmaker, Taylor Swift, earns esteemed new title in country music
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to face L.A fire investigator in bombshell court trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to face L.A fire investigator in bombshell court trial
The disgraced hip-hop music mogul's high-profile trial began earlier this month
Ed Gale, known for playing Chucky in ‘Child’s Play’, dies at 61
Ed Gale, known for playing Chucky in ‘Child’s Play’, dies at 61
American actor Ed Gale, famous for his role as Chucky in hit film ‘Child’s Play’ passed away at the age of 61
Catherine Paiz finally speaks on ex Austin McBroom's infidelity scandal
Catherine Paiz finally speaks on ex Austin McBroom's infidelity scandal
The Ace Family YouTuber Catherine Paiz breaks her silence on ex-husband Austin McBroom's cheating
Hailey Bieber appears glum in first outing after Justin Bieber Vogue comment
Hailey Bieber appears glum in first outing after Justin Bieber Vogue comment
Justin Bieber recently penned an open apology to wife Hailey Bieber over his ‘mean’ comments in the past
Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott pack on PDA during Costa Rica getaway
Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott pack on PDA during Costa Rica getaway
The former One Direction heartthrob and Zara McDermott first sparked dating rumours in March
Selena Gomez faces backlash over ‘disrespecting’ Beyoncé at Cowboy Carter show
Selena Gomez faces backlash over ‘disrespecting’ Beyoncé at Cowboy Carter show
Selena Gomez attended Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey over the weekend
Hugh Jackman, Sutton's whirlwind romance forces Deborra-Lee to file divorce
Hugh Jackman, Sutton's whirlwind romance forces Deborra-Lee to file divorce
The 'X-Men' star initially announced separation from his ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, in 2023