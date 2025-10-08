Home / Entertainment

Jonah Hill stuns in bold style after dramatic transformation: See inside

The '21 Jump Street' star is currently directing the comedy 'Cut Off', featuring himself and Kristen Wiig as twins

  By Hania Jamil
Jonah Hill showed off his dramatic transformation on the set of his latest film, Cut Off.

On Monday, October 6, the Wolf of Wall Street actor was spotted on the set in LA, looking slimmed down for the project. 

In the now-viral click, he was seen sporting blond hair and a beard while wearing a tight-fitted cheetah-print shirt.

Jonah Hill on the set of Cut Off
Jonah Hill on the set of 'Cut Off'

Hill, who co-wrote the comedy, stars alongside Kristen Wiig as twins whose wealthy parents cut them off from financial support.

The two-time Oscar nominee's most recent film as an actor was 2023's You People, with Eddie Murphy, and he made his directorial debut in 2018 with Mid90s.

Besides Cut Off, Hill previously helmed Outcome, which stars Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz and Matt Bomer.

As reported by People, the 41-year-old spoke out about his physical transformations for movie roles and feeling body-shamed while living in the spotlight in the past.

Moreover, in 2021, he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post that he'd prefer if people did not comment on his body.

The following year, Jonah Hill penned an open letter stating that he will no longer participate in press tours and promotional events for his projects due to his years-long experience with anxiety and panic attacks.

Notably, Cut Off is scheduled to hit theatres on July 17.

