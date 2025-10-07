Home / Entertainment

Aaron Phypers' cousin makes shocking claims about Denise Richards split

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers parted ways in July this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Aaron Phypers cousin makes shocking claims about Denise Richards split
Aaron Phypers' cousin makes shocking claims about Denise Richards split 

Aaron Phypers' cousin Kathleen McAllister made shocking claims about his split with ex-wife, Denise Richards. 

On Monday, October 6, the cousin appeared in a court hearing regarding Richards’ request to make her temporary restraining order against Phypers permanent amid their ongoing divorce. 

During the recent proceedings, McAllister claimed she witnessed Phypers once brutally abusing Richards at his residence.

“I saw Aaron hit Denise, and immediately she had a really bad black eye. I'm literally in shock now to this day about it,” McAllister said.

She additionally noted that the 53-year-old American actor physically assaulted Richards and gave her a Black eye on January 17, 2022.

"He was choking her, and her head slammed against the [wall] and caused a concussion. She was just really upset, in pain, and disoriented. [I was] concerned she could have died," she claimed. 

It is important to note that Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers first accused her ex-husband of domestic violence after he filed for divorce from her on July 7.  

Since then, the former couple, who tied the knot in 2018, have been battling in court and will be expected in court on Wednesday, October 8.  

