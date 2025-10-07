Home / Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson addresses 'Smashing Machine' box office flop

The Rock's sports/drama film, 'The Smashing Machine,' observed the lowest opening weekend of his career

  • By Hania Jamil
Dwayne Johnson reacted to The Smashing Machine failing to leave a mark at the box office on its opening weekend.

On Monday, October 6, the 53-year-old turned to his Instagram account to share some snaps from the film set as he addressed the box office results.

According to Variety, the A24 drama earned $6 million at the domestic box office, the lowest opening weekend of The Rock's career.

Expressing his gratitude to the fans, he penned in the caption, "From deep in my grateful bones, thank you to everyone who has watched 'The Smashing Machine'."

"In our storytelling world, you can't control box office results — but what I realized you can control is your performance, and your commitment to completely disappear and go elsewhere. And I will always run to that opportunity," the Moana star noted.


"It was my honor to transform in this role for my director Benny Safdie @bowedtie. Thank you brother for believing in me," Johnson added. 

He concluded the heartfelt post, revealing that The Smashing Machine has "changed my life."

The sports/drama, which was released on October 3, saw Johnson's portrayal of former MMA fighter Mark Kerr.

Notably, the film came in third place at the domestic box office over its opening weekend. Taylor Swift's Official Release Party of a Showgirl made $33 million over the weekend, and Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another bagged $11 million in its second weekend in theatres.

Johnson was joined by a star-studded cast, including Emily Blunt, who portrays Kerr's now-ex-wife Dawn Staples. Oleksandr Usyk, Ryan Bader and Bas Rutten also made an appearance in the movie.

