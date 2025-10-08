Cardi B, Offset drop bombshell confessions after 2nd divorce filing

Cardi B and Offset aren’t holding back!
Following their second divorce filing in September, the hip-hop power couple have dropped shocking revelations about infidelity, heartbreak, and lessons learned.
During their separate appearances, Cardi B and Offset revealed new insight on their rocky relationship.
"I was definitely not perfect in the situation," Offset — born Kiari Cephus — admitted on the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer on Tuesday, October 7.
He added, "I made a lot of mistakes. [There's] a lot of things that I did wrong. She did things that was wrong."
The Clout singer reflected on their split, saying the public nature of his and Cardi’s breakup has made navigating it even more challenging.
Offset, 33, admitted that having his and Cardi B’s marriage end “on the front screen” made things harder to handle.
When asked if he’d do anything differently, he said, “I should’ve respected her way more… I made bad decisions as a man.” He added that he had to accept Cardi’s final divorce filing in July 2024.
Meanwhile, on the Monday, October 6 episode of Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast, Cardi B admitted that she "felt the love dying" during her seven-year marriage with Offset during,
"From my end, from his end … I was very lonely because I chose to be lonely," she continued.
"It took months for the heart to say, 'You're done.' Instead of my mouth and my brain," she explained. "My heart had to be like, 'You're done.' Because you could say it and you could take actions but even if you take actions, if you're not done you're not done."
Cardi B first filed for divorce from Offset in September 2020, but they later reconciled, then she filed for divorce a second time in July 2024 after confirming their split in December 2023.