Cardi B credits Shakira to end relationship with ex-husband Offset

The 'WAP' hitmaker and Offset parted ways in July last year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Cardi B has opened up about her messy split with her ex-husband, Offset, who helped her during her tough times. 

The Please Me starlet appeared in a Jay Shetty podcast on Monday, October 6, where she revealed that Shakira encouraged her to part ways with her former partner. 

"Last year, I was planning to put out an album, but I couldn’t focus. I fell into the deepest depression that I had ever had. And with that depression, I couldn’t function; I couldn’t function at anything. And when I talk about function, it’s not even like, oh, just working. I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t do anything," Cardi said.

The mom-of-three additionally remarked, "Around that time, I was working with Shakira and I was like, ‘How the f*** did you overcome this? Like, how did you overcome this?"

Notably, she recalled her conversation with Shakira, who also ended her decade-long relationship with her ex, Gerard Piqué, after two kids.

Cardi B and Offset relationship timeline: 

For those unaware, Cardi B - who dropped her second studio album, Am I The Drama?, on September 19 – got quietly married to her now husband Offset on September 20, 2017.

However, after spending a year together, the former couple announced that they parted ways on December 5, 2018, after rumours of Offset's infidelity.

While they had an on-again, off-again relationship with periods of reconciliation, including a 2020 divorce filing that was later called off, they filed for divorce again in July 2024.

Cardi B and Offset are also parents to their daughter Kulture Kiari, son Wave Set, and daughter Blossom Belle. 

About Cardi B's fourth pregnancy: 

She also announced her fourth and first pregnancy with her new boyfriend, Stefon Diggs. 

