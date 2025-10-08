Taylor Swift offers health update on her father Scott Swift 4 months after bypass 

Taylor Swift shared a heartfelt update on her father, Scott Swift after 4 months of his quintuple bypass surgery.
While conversing on SiriusXM's The Morning Mashup, the Opalite singer shared an update about his dad, revealing he’s “doing so great” and “at 150%” just four months after undergoing a quintuple bypass surgery.
Swift said, "By his own according of it, he's actually at 150% now," adding, "He's actually got too much energy. He's doing amazing."
She added that the family spent much of the summer “focused on dad” and "getting him back to his old self."
"He had amazing medical care and help and doctors and nurses who I am going to be forever grateful for," Swift said, mentioning that an experience like that "recontextualizes what matters to you."
"It reminds me how lucky I am that he pulled through," said Swift about her father, whom she moved in with during the summer as he recovered.
Swift revealed that Scott "got new ones" because "every time there's a new album that comes out, he gets new guitar picks made so he can just pull them out of his pocket and throw them or hand them to people at restaurants,” referring his father’s habit to out guitar picks to fans during his Swift’s shows.
"This happens everywhere we go," the Honey singer emphasized.
Notably, the update came after in July, it was confirmed that Taylor Swift’s father, Scott Swift, 73, had quintuple bypass surgery after a stress test revealed five heart blockages, which she later shared on New Heights in August.