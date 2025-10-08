Home / Entertainment

Dolly Parton’s sister Freida gives major update about singer’s health

The ‘Jolene’ singer is facing undisclosed health issues due to which she recently postponed her Las Vegas residency

Freida Parton has shared a major health update about her sister, Dolly Parton.

After the legendary country singer postponed her upcoming Las Vegas residency due to unspecified health concerns last week, her younger sister took to Facebook to ask fans to pray for Dolly.

Giving update about the Jolene hitmaker’s health, Freida wrote, "Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn't been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me."

However, fans grew concerned after the Fire in the Night singer’s post, flooding the comments with expressions of worry and prayers for Dolly Parton.

To give fans a sigh of relief and address their concerns, Freida once again turned to Facebook to pen a post, sharing that Dolly has been “a little under the weather,” and there’s nothing “so serious.”

“I want to clear something up. I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly. She’s been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer,” she wrote.

The 68-year-old singer continued, “It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister. Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference.”

Notably, while announcing the postponement of her Las Vegas residency by nearly a year on September 28, 2025, Dolly Parton shared that she will be focusing on her health after doctors told her she would need to undergo several procedures.

