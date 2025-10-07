'The Witcher' season 4 trailer sees Liam Hemsworth transforms into Geralt

Netflix has finally dropped the highly anticipated trailer for Season 4 of The Witcher, which features Liam Hemsworth portraying Geralt of Rivia.
The role was formerly played by fans' beloved Henry Cavill.
In the official trailer, Geralt assembles an army of adventurers to save his former Witcher apprentice, Ciri (Freya Allan).
During their mission, Liam and his squad, which includes the bard Jaskier (Joey Batey), Regis (Laurence Fishburne), and Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), are forced to face Vilgefortz's (Mahesh Jadu) dark forces.
Aside from fan favourites, the gloomy trailer also had a variety of creatures, including a giant, ogre-like creature and a ghostly wraith.
"The Witcher is in a state of flux. You are becoming something new," a voice says ominously in the trailer.
"How will you be reborn?" asks another, a perfect addition to the trailer, which sees Liam taking over for Henry, who exited the Netflix fantasy series in October 2022.
The Man of Steel star starred as Geralt for the first three seasons, and now the responsibility lies with Liam, who is also set to be part of the squad for Season 5 of The Witcher.
Notably, Season 4 of The Witcher is set to premiere on the streaming giant on October 30.