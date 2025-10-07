Home / Entertainment

Justin Bieber surprises locals while filming new music video in Scottish bar

The two-time Grammy winner filmed his track, 'Bad Honey', music video in a Dundee pub

  By Hania Jamil
Justin Bieber's Scotland trip turned out to be a work trip, as he was seen filming a video for his new single in a Dundee pub.

The Baby hitmaker was spotted in Abandon Ship in the city centre at the weekend, and on Monday, October 6, he released a video for his track Bad Honey, filmed at the venue.

Justin reportedly flew to the city by private jet on Thursday and was also seen playing golf at St Andrews and Gleneagles over the weekend.

Bar manager Rae Wright shared that the pop star came into the bar enquiring about DJ equipment he could use.

Rae, who did not immediately recognise Justin due to his green beanie and fit, revealed, "It was just a standard Saturday night, and then he waltzes in with three or four people.

"He put his speaker on, set the place up, put a couple of lights on, and then he just started filming," she added.

Rae said the Love Yourself crooner was "lovely" and happily spoke to the bar staff and customers.

She said, "He chatted to the bar staff like we were actually people, which a lot of people don't seem to do. It will be nice when we've actually processed it all and think, Wow, Justin Bieber was here."

Justin posted the video to his social media channels on Monday night with the message "Bad Honey video for your headtops".

The bar shared the video on its Facebook page, penning, "You might have heard we had a special visitor over the weekend.

Footage has also circulated on social media of the singer drinking in the pub with local customers at the weekend.

After treating his fans to an impromptu music video on Tuesday, October 7, Justin turned to his Instagram account to share more snaps from his Scotland trip.

The uncaptioned social media post featured clicks from the golf course, and the second slide was of an adorable click of his son, Jack Blues Bieber, holding a golf stick. His face remained covered.

Moreover, the third slide featured a small clip from the filming of the Bad Honey music video.


He was previously seen at the Gleneagles Hotel, where he was filmed playing the piano and singing his song Walking Away.

Notably, Bad Honey is a track on Justin Bieber's surprise album, Swag II, which he released on September 5, 2025.

