Ben Affleck raves about Jennifer Garner after surprise reunion with J.Lo

The 'Batman' star and Jennifer Lopez seen for the first time after legally declared single earlier this year

  By Fatima Hassan
Ben Affleck has made a sweet remark for his first former wife, Jennifer Garner, shortly after meeting with his second ex-partner, Jennifer Lopez. 

On Monday, October 6, the Batman star attended the star-studded premiere night of his film, The Kiss of a Spiderwoman, where the Unstoppable actress was also in attendance.

In the presence of Lopez, Affleck mentioned Garner while gushing over their three kids, Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13.

"I could not be more proud of my children. I can’t even tell you, [Violet] takes after her mom. She’s spectacular. I’m very lucky that I’ve got a great partner, and we’ve got great kids. It’s the joy of my life, and I’m just very, very lucky. It makes me happy every day," the 53-year-old American actor added.

Despite their split in 2018, Garner and Affleck remained amicable due to their three kids. 

After parting ways with the 13 Going on 30 starlet, the Air director secretly got married to his second ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, with whom he is currently promoting his new musical film, in 2022.

It is important to note that Affleck and Lopez finalized their tumultuous marriage earlier this year, after battling in court since August 2023.

However, the two exes reunited for their upcoming film, The Kiss of a Spiderwoman, which will premiere in theatres on October 10. 

