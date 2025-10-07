Home / Entertainment

Andrew Garfield hilariously reacts to his viral Golden Globes' 'glass moment'

'The Amazing-Spiderman' star went viral for his hilarious gesture at the Golden Globes Awards in January this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

Andrew Garfield hilariously reacts to his viral Golden Globes' 'glass moment' 


Andrew Garfield has broken his silence on his viral glass moment months after the 2025 Golden Globe Awards ceremony. 

The Amazing Spider-Man star, who became an internet sensation after the star-studded event, has finally opened up about his widely shared incident. 

On Tuesday, October 7, Garfield appeared on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast to promote his upcoming movie, After the Hunt, where he was asked to share his thoughts after getting insane popularity on social media due to that one viral moment.

To which the 42-year-old popular American actor said, "My astigmatism is f**king me up right now. Put the glasses on, great, okay, now I can see, Oh, sh**. This shirt is too open. I do not want to give people this much of my flesh."

Later, the host asked him, "You knew your power at the Golden Globes when you were putting those glasses on."

"No, I didn’t," upon which Horowitz asked him again, "You don’t?" and Garfield said, "I can give you the exact play-by-play."

He continued hilariously mocking himself, saying, "That was happening in my mind when everyone else was projecting something entirely different."

"You can quote me on this. Okay, I get out, we’re about to go out, and I’m kind of relaxed, and then as soon as you walk out with, you know, wonderful Kerry Washington and you’re surrounded by your peers and people that you admire and have admired since you were a child, your heart starts racing," Garfield added. 

About Andrew Garfield's viral glass moment at Golden Globe Awards ceremony: 

For those unaware, Andrew Garfield's viral "glasses moment" occurred at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards when he presented an award with Kerry Washington. 

He became a social media sensation for slowly putting on his Oliver Peoples reading glasses while making eye contact with the camera and licking his lips, which fans found irresistibly "hot" and turned into a meme.    

