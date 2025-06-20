70 Southern white rhinos make historic 3,400km journey to new home in Rwanda

In the largest relocation of the world’s second largest land mamal, 20 southern white rhinos were moved to Rwanda.
According to CNN, in a 3,400-kilometer (2,100-mile) journey that involved crates, cranes, trucks, and a Boeing 747, 70 captive bred southern white rhinos were moved from South Africa to Rwanda’s Akagera National Park in early June as part of an initiative to “rewild” them.
“Moving 70 rhinos across the continent is high-risk stuff,” Martin Rickelton, the head of translocations for African Parks, told CNN. So far, the animals appear to be doing well in their new home. “All reports are good,” Rickelton adds.
The creatures, which can weigh over 2,000 kilograms (more than 4,000 pounds), originated from a controversial breeding program started in the 1990s by property developer John Hume.
Hume, who spent years lobbying for the legalization of the rhino horn trade, amassed stockpiles of horn, obtained by trimming them without harming the animals, with the aim of flooding the market to driver poachers out of business and to fund conservation efforts.
But he ran out of money, and with the horn trade still banned under international law, he put the rhinos up for sale in 2023. He told Agence France-Presse (AFP) at the time that he’d spent around $150 million on the project with surveillance being the largest cost.
The translocation marked the first cross-continental move for African Parks’ Rhino Rewild initiative.