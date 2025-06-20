Telegram CEO Pavel Durov reveals unconventional plan to split £10bn fortune

Telegram billionaire unveil shocking plan to pass on his over £10bn fortune without inheritance 'fights'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov reveals unconventional plan to split £10bn fortune
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov reveals unconventional plan to split £10bn fortune

The founder of instant messaging app Telegram, Pavel Durov, says the more than 100 children he has fathered.

According to BBC, Durov unvieled his plan while talking to French political magazine Le Point under which each of his child will share his estimated $13.9bn (£10.3bn) fortune.

He said, "They are all my children and will all have the same rights! I don't want them to tear each other apart after my death."

Mr Durov claimed he is the "official father" of six children with three different partners, but the clinic "where I started donating sperm fifteen years ago to help a friend, told me that more than 100 babies had been conceived this way in 12 countries."

He also reiterated that he denies any wrongdoing in connection with serious criminal charges he faces in France.

The self-exiled Russian technology tycoon also told the magazine that his children would not have access to their inheritance for 30 years.

"I want them to live like normal people, to build themselves up alone, to learn to trust themselves, to be able to create, not to be dependent on a bank account," he said.

The 40-year-old said he had written a will now because his job "involves risks – defending freedoms earns you many enemies, including within powerful states".

Durov’s app, Telegram, known for its focus on privacy and encrypted messaging, has more than a billion monthly active users.

Read more : World
70 Southern white rhinos make historic 3,400km journey to new home in Rwanda
70 Southern white rhinos make historic 3,400km journey to new home in Rwanda
Rwanda welcomes 70 new rhinos in the landmark relocation of the world’s second-largest land mammal
California National Guard control: Trump scores ‘big win’ against Newsom
California National Guard control: Trump scores ‘big win’ against Newsom
US Appeals Court sides with Donald Trump in National Guard dispute with Gavin Newsom
Zhenhao Zou jailed for life for raping 10 women in UK, China
Zhenhao Zou jailed for life for raping 10 women in UK, China
Chinese PhD student Zou jailed for at least 24 year for drugging and raping 10 women
Endangered tope shark caught near UK beach for first time
Endangered tope shark caught near UK beach for first time
Tope sharks can grow as long as six feet and usually eat fish, crabs and squids
UK records hottest day of year so far as heatwave grips nation
UK records hottest day of year so far as heatwave grips nation
The current record of the hottest day will probably be broken soon as temperatures could rise to 33C
President JD Vance suspended by Bluesky after controversial debut
President JD Vance suspended by Bluesky after controversial debut
JD Vance had just joined the app and made his first post about the US Supreme Court's decision to support Tennessee Law
Thai PM Shinawatra under fire after leaked call with Cambodia’s former leader
Thai PM Shinawatra under fire after leaked call with Cambodia’s former leader
Thai PM's future hangs in balance after leaked call with Hun Sen sparks political crisis
NYC artist's drunken meltdown: Grabbed hair, abuses passenger on plane
NYC artist's drunken meltdown: Grabbed hair, abuses passenger on plane
Leanna Perry arrested after physically and verbally abusing a passenger on NYC to Kansas City flight
US military releases never-before-seen footage of flying saucer-shaped UFO: Watch
US military releases never-before-seen footage of flying saucer-shaped UFO: Watch
US military captures stunning footage of unidentified flying UFO over the Afghan-Pakistan border
Air pollution to claim thousands of lives in 2025, report warns
Air pollution to claim thousands of lives in 2025, report warns
Doctors predicts around 30,000 deaths in the UK in 2025 due to air pollution
British woman dies of rabies after stray puppy scratch, family issues warning
British woman dies of rabies after stray puppy scratch, family issues warning
UK woman's rabies death after minor scratch from stray puppy sparks safety warning
Canada flags India for foreign interference despite diplomatic progress
Canada flags India for foreign interference despite diplomatic progress
Mark Carney and Narendra Modi agreed to reinstate top diplomats as they met at the G7 Summit