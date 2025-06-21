Bayesian superyacht raised near Sicily 10 months after tragic sinking

Rescue teams have lifted a British superyacht that sank 10 months ago near Sicily during a storm.
The yacht, with a white top and blue body was seen above the water for the first time since the incident last August.
The British superyacht named Bayesian sank on August 19, 2024 near Porticello, closed to palermo in which seven people died including tech tycoon Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah.
While, fifteen people survived, including Mike's wife Angela Bacares, the captain and all crew members except the chef.
The recovery work started in May and parts of the ship have been taken out of water but the work has been delayed because a driver died last month during the salvage operation.
TMC Maritime, the company handling the recovery, said the yacht has been slowly lifted from the see floor which is 50 meters (165ft) deep, as per Sky News.
By Friday, June 21, the top part of the area where passengers stayed could be seen above the water.
Captain Nick Sloane, who was behind the salvage of the Costa Concordia cruise ship in 2014 said in a statement, "When they do that initial lift, they'll stabilise it just off the seabed and they'll do a double inspection to make sure that all the rigging points where the recovery straps are placed are in the right place."
"It's a very high-profile recovery because of the incident and the personalities that were lost in the tragedy," he added.
The others who died in the sinking were US lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo and Canadian-Antiguan national Recaldo Thomas, who was working as a chef on the vessel.