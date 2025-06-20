California National Guard control: Trump scores ‘big win’ against Newsom

In a unanimous ruling from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, President Donald Trump was allowed to keep control of National Guard troops deployed to Los Angeles.
According to Fox News, the ruling stays the lower court order that ordered command of the troops back to California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
A president hasn't made a decision about the deployment of a National Guard without the permission of the state's governor since 1965.
In the filing, the court stated that they believed the president had made a lawful decision.
"Affording the President that deference, we conclude that it is likely that the President lawfully exercised his statutory authority under § 12406(3), which authorizes federalization of the National Guard when the President is unable with the regular forces to execute the laws of the United States," the court stated.
The court also stated they disagreed with Newsom’s argument that the president’s decision to federalize members of the California National Guard under 10 U.S.C. § 12406 is completely insulated from judicial review.
Trump, in a post to Truth Social on Thursday night, praised the Court of Appeals for their decision and said the decision was a “big win.”