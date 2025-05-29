Royal

Prince Harry received unexpected reaction from his mom's family over Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot in May 2018, almost 21 years after Princess Diana's death

  by Web Desk
  • |
Prince Harry – who never got the chance to introduce his life partner to mother Princess Diana – was reportedly quite excited to introduce Meghan Markle to his mom's extended family.

The Duke of Sussex was just 12-year-old when Diana died in a tragic car accident.

Not able to share his joy with his mom, Harry went to his aunts – Lady Sarah McCorqyodale and Lady Jane Fellowes – to introduce his then-girlfriend in 2017.

On multiple occasions, Harry has drawn parallel between his wife and mother and shared that Diana would have been "over the moon" about his relationship with Meghan.

However, the deceased princess' sisters did not share the same sentiments as their nephew.

A Royal biographer Tom Bower penned in his book Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, "No one agreed that his vulnerable mother had anything in common with his girlfriend."

He added, "More discomforting for him, they thought Meghan would not fit in with the Royal Family."

Prince Harry draws parallel between Princess Diana and Meghan Markle

Despite not receiving the approval he was looking for from Diana's siblings, Harry continued to compare the Duchess with his late mother.

In the 2022 Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the prince noted, "so much of what Meghan is and how she is, is so similar to my mum."

Gushing about his wife, the Duke noted, "She has the same compassion, the same empathy, the same confidence."

Since Diana's death in 1997, her sisters and brother, Charles Spencer have remained involved in Prince Harry and Prince William's lives.

Notably, the two aunts, Lady Sarah and Lady Jane, as well as Earl Spencer were invited to Prince Harry's son Prince Archie's christening in 2019.

