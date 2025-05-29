Kanye West, Bianca Censori lock tongues in brow raising sensual video: Watch

Putting rumors of a troubled marriage to rest, Bianca Censori and Kanye West are once again flaunting their romance!
Turning to her official Instagram account, the Australian designer dropped an eyebrow raising sensual video with her American rapper husband.
In the video, Ye and Bianca were seen in a captivating setting during a mesmerizing twilight. The clip showed the couple in dark, with only their outlines visible due to sunset.
The bold video saw the model dancing to a beat as the Carnival rapper watched her while standing beside.
Towards the end of the video, Bianca turned to Ye, as they locked tongues in a daringly intimate move.
In the background, Bianca Censori added an enchanting audio, giving the clip a romantic vibe.
The music was quick to catch fans’ attention, who speculated if it could be from an unreleased track.
Fans’ reaction on the video:
Commenting on the post, a fan expressed, “Glad to see Ye is happy and enjoying life.”
Another penned, “Hopefully he’s calmed down an js enjoying his time with her.”
A third gushed, “It the most beautiful thing I ever seen.”
Meanwhile, a fourth wondered, “I wonder what song was actually playing lol.”
Kanye West and Bianca Censori:
Kanye West tied the knot with Australian architect Bianca Censori in an informal ceremony in January 2023. The couple frequently makes headlines for their bold and often controversial public appearances.