Meghan Markle faces backlash after major ‘blunder’ in ‘garden haul’

Meghan Markle has landed in hot water after royal fans pointed out "major blunder" in her “garden haul.”
The Duchess of Sussex, 43, posted pictures of her garden haul of fruit and vegetables on social media.
While flaunting the lavish garden of the Montecito mansion in California, Prince Harry’s wife also gave a sweet nod to pet beagle, Mia, whom she rescued in 2022.
Meghan captioned the viral post, "The unofficial quality inspector of this morning's garden haul."
In the shared photo, Mia can be seen with her face buried in the basket containing broccoli, carrots, corn, red peppers and spring onions.
The new picture was released on As Ever's social media page.
Shortly after Meghan’s post, royal fans swarmed the social media highlighting her mistake.
A user wrote on X, “This is such a big blunder, everything is perfectly clean. She is also the only person outside of the US Cornbelt to harvest corn in MAY?'"
Another criticized, "It's way too early in the season for most of those vegetables to be grown in her garden and ready to pick."
"Huh. She's so good at gardening she can grow all things from all seasons at once,” a third trolled.
One user noted, “Who is harvesting corn in May? It's pretty early for squash and peppers too.”
Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand update:
Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, was launched last month.
During a chat with US business magazine Fast Company, the Duchess revealed that she is not planning to announce new products until the first quarter of 2026.