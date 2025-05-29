Tom Cruise fondly looks back on 30 unforgettable years of ‘Mission: Impossible’

Tom Cruise is fondly reflecting on his "adventures of a lifetime!"
As the eighth installment of the cherished Mission: Impossible franchise continues to thrill audiences worldwide, the 62-year-old legendary American actor reminisced about the unforgettable three-decade legacy of the project.
In a heartfelt new Instagram post, the Top Gun star shared a carousel of throwback and behind-the-scenes photographs as he fondly recalled the past 30 years of the blockbuster movie franchise.
"Over 30 years ago, I began the journey of producing my first film, Mission: Impossible. Since then, these eight films have taken me on the adventure of a lifetime," penned Cruise.
Expressing gratitude towards the entire cast and crew of the Mission: Impossible series, the Jack Reacher actor wrote, "To the incredible directors, actors, artists, and crews across the globe that have helped bring these stories to life, I thank you. It has been a privilege to work alongside you all."
Thanking his beloved fans for making the franchise a blockbuster, Cruise stated, "Most importantly, I want to thank the audience, for whom it is our great pleasure to create these films, and for whom we all serve. We're thrilled to share The Final Reckoning with you."
About Mission: Impossible franchise:
Mission: Impossible is an American film franchise of action spy movies, produced by Tom Cruise.
Debuted in 1996, the franchise has released eight installments over a period of 30 years, with the latest being 2025's Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.