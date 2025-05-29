Royal

King Felipe honours Ursula von der Leyen on receiving esteemed Charlemagne Prize

European Commission President Ursula receives esteemed Charlemagne Prize for her outstanding leadership in guiding the EU

King Felipe delightfully joined European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in her milestone moment!

The 66-year-old German politician, who has been serving as the president of European Commission for six years, received a prestigious award on Thursday, May 29, for her incredible leadership in guiding the European Union.

Held at the Aachen Town Hall in the German city of Aachen on the Ascension Day, the ceremony celebrated Ursula's outstanding role by awarding her the esteemed Charlemagne Prize.

The event also marked the presence of the Spanish Monarch, King Felipe VI, who honoured the EC President with a special speech.

Turning to its official Instagram account, the Royal Family of Spain shared a series of photographs from the ceremony along with a brief caption.

"The King attends the award ceremony of the 2025 'International Charlemagne Prize of Aachen' to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in the Coronation Hall of Aachen Town Hall (Germany)," they noted.

Continuing the statement, the Royals penned, "The award's governing board wished to grant the award on its 75th anniversary 'to an outstanding personality of a united Europe, whose visionary, courageous, and dynamic leadership will guide the European Union in these times of profound transformation.'"

What is Charlemagne Prize?

The Charlemagne Prize is a prestigious European award that is given annually by the city of Aachen for the outstanding work done in the service of European unification.

First awarded in 1950, the prize is named after a medieval ruler, Charlemagne, who is regarded as a unifier of Europe.

