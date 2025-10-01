Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall steal spotlight at London’s star-studded gala

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall made regal appearance at DEBRA’s 10th Anniversary Great Chefs Dinner in London.
As per GB News, the royal couple attended the black-tie event at The Langham Hotel on Monday, September 29.
During the star-studded event, they were spotted alongside luxury car dealer Tom Hartley, businessman Tony Taunk and fellow guests.
The business tycoon Tom also posted pictures with Zara and Mike on Instagram.
He captioned the post, “Great to meet up with Tony @taunk @mike_tindall12 & Zara Tindall @langham_london this evening for a very special charity ‘Debra’s’.”
Royal fans rushed to the comment section to show their love and support.
A fan wrote "Zara and Mike Tindall always slay the fashion game! Love their glamorous looks."
Another praised the couple, "Zara's dress is stunning and Mike's suit is dashing! They're the perfect royal couple."
"Gorgeous couple, stunning outfits! Zara and Mike Tindall bring the glamour," a third noted.
Zara, 44, wore a stylish outfit for the event. She opted for a £650 Violetta midi dress from Australian brand Rebecca Vallance and paired it with a £375 Sunrise Sunset Clutch from Aspinal of London.
Meanwhile, Mike, 46, looked draper in a classic black tuxedo and white shirt, accessorised with a blue butterfly pin.