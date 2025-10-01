Home / Royal

Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall steal spotlight at London’s star-studded gala

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall add royal sparkle to star-studded event in London

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall steal spotlight at London’s star-studded gala
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall steal spotlight at London’s star-studded gala

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall made regal appearance at DEBRA’s 10th Anniversary Great Chefs Dinner in London.

As per GB News, the royal couple attended the black-tie event at The Langham Hotel on Monday, September 29.

During the star-studded event, they were spotted alongside luxury car dealer Tom Hartley, businessman Tony Taunk and fellow guests.

The business tycoon Tom also posted pictures with Zara and Mike on Instagram.

He captioned the post, “Great to meet up with Tony @taunk @mike_tindall12 & Zara Tindall @langham_london this evening for a very special charity ‘Debra’s’.”

Royal fans rushed to the comment section to show their love and support.

A fan wrote "Zara and Mike Tindall always slay the fashion game! Love their glamorous looks."

Another praised the couple, "Zara's dress is stunning and Mike's suit is dashing! They're the perfect royal couple."

"Gorgeous couple, stunning outfits! Zara and Mike Tindall bring the glamour," a third noted.

Zara, 44, wore a stylish outfit for the event. She opted for a £650 Violetta midi dress from Australian brand Rebecca Vallance and paired it with a £375 Sunrise Sunset Clutch from Aspinal of London.

Meanwhile, Mike, 46, looked draper in a classic black tuxedo and white shirt, accessorised with a blue butterfly pin.

You Might Like:

Prince Albert embarks on deeply personal trip without Princess Charlene

Prince Albert embarks on deeply personal trip without Princess Charlene
The Prince of Monaco made a string of challenging trip without Princess Charlene

Princess Anne honored with heartfelt tribute at her charity's milestone event

Princess Anne honored with heartfelt tribute at her charity's milestone event
Princess Anne shines during emotional 40th anniversary celebration of her charity in Scotland

Princess Anne surprises Ukraine with heartfelt tribute after Prince Harry’s visit

Princess Anne surprises Ukraine with heartfelt tribute after Prince Harry’s visit
The Royal Princess travelled to Ukraine for a surprise trip to show solidarity with children and families

Meghan Markle confronts new tragedy within estranged family

Meghan Markle confronts new tragedy within estranged family
Meghan Markle received heart-wrenching news amid ongoing estrangement with family

Prince William expresses heartbreak over missing Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip

Prince William expresses heartbreak over missing Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip
The Prince of Wales shared late Queen Elizabeth's love of Windsor in the latest preview of 'The Reluctant Traveler'

Prince William reveals new personal details amid upcoming royal transition

Prince William reveals new personal details amid upcoming royal transition
The Prince of Wales offered a rare glimpse into his life behind palace walls ahead of major festival

King Charles' unusual visitor tramples hedges at Clarence house

King Charles' unusual visitor tramples hedges at Clarence house
The King celebrated Duchy Originals' $50 million in sales, which have benefitted over 1,000 charities

Belgian Palace reacts to online buzz over Princess Elisabeth controversial pic

Belgian Palace reacts to online buzz over Princess Elisabeth controversial pic
The palace shared statement after a controversial photo of Princess Elisabeth and Prince Georg of Liechtenstein

Prince William calls on Parliament to take action against ‘threat’ Andrew

Prince William calls on Parliament to take action against ‘threat’ Andrew
The Princess of Wales considers stern decision for Prince Andrew to protect future of Monarchy

Prince William knights Oscar winner Gary Oldman at Windsor Castle

Prince William knights Oscar winner Gary Oldman at Windsor Castle
The Prince of Wales celebrated key figures for their contribution to drama and sports

Prince William’s surprise travel show appearance stuns Canadian star

Prince William’s surprise travel show appearance stuns Canadian star
The Prince of Wales is set to give a rare tour of Windsor Castle to Eugene Levy in the upcoming episode of 'The Reluctant Traveller'

King Charles beams in first appearance after brutal demand to Sarah, Andrew

King Charles beams in first appearance after brutal demand to Sarah, Andrew
King Charles appears unfazed in his first outing after Sarah - Epstein email fiasco