Prince Andrew’s new surprise leaves King Charles outraged after Fergie scandal

King Charles was reportedly left outraged and speechless after facing a new shock by Prince Andrew.
As per RadarOnline, the British Monarch was stunned when the Duke of York tried to pass him a $43,000 bill for a live-in yogi—a demand the monarch refused.
The revelation comes from the new royal biography The Rise and Fall of the House of York by historian Andrew Lownie.
The book disclosed that Andrew’s ongoing financial demands have sparked repeated friction in the family since the Queen died.
A palace insider said, "Charles was outraged when this bill for Andrew's so-called spiritual healer landed on his desk. It was more than $40,000 for chanting, massages and holistic therapy, and to make matters worse the yogi apparently stayed at Royal Lodge for weeks at a time. The King couldn't believe Andrew expected him to pay for it. He was speechless."
Andrew, 65, has lived at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park since 2002, previously with some costs covered by Queen Elizabeth II.
King Charles, 76, reportedly has a wish that the disgraced, non-working royal and his family leave the 30-room mansion immediately.
Another source said, "Charles has long wanted Andrew out of Royal Lodge, but the lease ties his hands as long as Andrew pays for its upkeep. What the king can do is stop funding the luxuries – the staff, the consultants, and in this case the yogi. He's drawn a line and made it plain that those perks are finished."
A third insider revealed that Charles had little tolerance for the way Andrew continued to live, believing his brother acted as if nothing had changed, even though his circumstances had completely shifted.
King Charles’ anger reportedly followed Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, bringing embarrassment to the royal family after emails showed she privately praised Jeffrey Epstein despite publicly condemning him.