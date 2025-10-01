Home / Royal

Princess Anne surprises Ukraine with heartfelt tribute after Prince Harry's visit

The Royal Princess travelled to Ukraine for a surprise trip to show solidarity with children and families

Princess Anne made an incredibly poignant gesture during a surprise visit to Ukraine after Prince Harry's visit.

On Tuesday, the Royal Princess travelled to Ukraine for a surprise trip to show solidarity with children and families facing the horrors of the Russian invasion.

During her meaningful trip, she made a heartfelt gesture as she left a soft teddy at a memorial for children who died in the conflict, mentioning that her daughter, Zara Tindall, had the same bear.

She placed a traditional teddy with a yellow-and-black ribbon at the Children's Memorial, telling First Lady Olena Zelenska, "That was one my daughter had."

Mrs Zelenska, who also made a touching move for war affectees, leaving a bear for them, looked at the royal and gave a solemn nod at the heartfelt gesture.

Anne also had a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky to highlight the UK’s assistance to Ukraine amid the ongoing fight.

The president shook hands warmly with the Princess, saying to her, "You're very welcome", with Anne replying: "You're very kind. I don't know how you have time to spare but there you go."

Notably, Princess Anne marked this significant trip on the request of the Foreign Office.

She also visited the Kherson Cultural Exhibition, which honors the region’s history during Russian occupation and subsequent liberation.

Princess Anne’s emotional visit came shortly after Prince Harry flew to Kyiv with his Invictus Games Foundation team to make plans for helping and rehabilitating wounded veterans.

