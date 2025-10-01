Princess Anne honored with heartfelt tribute at her charity's milestone event

Home / Royal

Princess Anne received a touching tribute during an outing in Scotland.

The Princess Royal recently attended a dinner in Scotland at Babcock’s Rosyth site to mark the Vine Trust’s 40th anniversary. She was praised for her role in charity’s achievements.

David Lockwood, CEO of charity’s corporate partner Babcock, got candid about the “privilege” of hosting Zara Tindall’s mother.

As per Hello!, he said, “It was a real privilege to welcome Her Royal Highness to Rosyth as Patron of the Vine Trust, where we reflected on the charity’s life-saving achievements. Babcock is incredibly proud to continue to strengthen our role in the charity’s vital work.”

The CEO added, “I have seen first-hand the transformative impact of Vine Trust’s mission, making a positive impact in communities where their specialist care is needed most. As Vine Trust marks 40 years, we’re proud of what’s been achieved through the compassion and commitment of so many.”

For the special event, Anne opted for her "Juna" jacket in electric navy from Shibumi.

The Princess Royal accessorised with a midnight blue clutch, pearl drop earrings, a three-row pearl necklace and gloves.

King Charles’ sister has served as patron of the Vine Trust for many years. The Vine Trust was established in 1985 and is best known for operating medical ships on Lake Victoria and the Amazon River.

