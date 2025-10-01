Home / Royal

Meghan Markle confronts new tragedy within estranged family

Meghan Markle received heart-wrenching news amid ongoing estrangement with family

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Meghan Markle confronts new tragedy within estranged family
Meghan Markle confronts new tragedy within estranged family

Meghan Markle is said to be facing fresh heartbreak as she has been struck by a family tragedy.

According to the Duchess of Sussex's estranged half-sister, Samantha, her father Thomas Markle "stuck on the 19th floor of a building in the Philippines after a massive earthquake",

The 60-year-old took to the social media platform X to reveal the news to her followers.

Samantha wrote, "My father is stuck on the 19th floor of a building in the Philippines after a massive earthquake and he can't walk and he is trapped."

In a shared post, she placed blame on Meghan, pointing to the Duchess of Sussex’s years-long estrangement from her father.

Notably, it has not been revealed why Thomas was staying in the Philippines at the time when the earthquake struck.

He has been living in Rosarito since stepping away from Hollywood.

On the other hand, the Suits alum and the lighting director’s estrangement came after Meghan’s 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

Before the ceremony, Thomas revealed he had teamed up with photographers to capture images of him preparing for the wedding.

The move sparked media frenzy and it led to personal humiliation.

In her 2021 Oprah Winfrey conversation, Meghan Markle revealed that she felt betrayed by his decision to air their private conversations in the media leaving her feeling exposed and betrayed.

You Might Like:

Prince William expresses heartbreak over missing Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip

Prince William expresses heartbreak over missing Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip
The Prince of Wales shared late Queen Elizabeth's love of Windsor in the latest preview of 'The Reluctant Traveler'

Prince William reveals new personal details amid upcoming royal transition

Prince William reveals new personal details amid upcoming royal transition
The Prince of Wales offered a rare glimpse into his life behind palace walls ahead of major festival

King Charles' unusual visitor tramples hedges at Clarence house

King Charles' unusual visitor tramples hedges at Clarence house
The King celebrated Duchy Originals' $50 million in sales, which have benefitted over 1,000 charities

Belgian Palace reacts to online buzz over Princess Elisabeth controversial pic

Belgian Palace reacts to online buzz over Princess Elisabeth controversial pic
The palace shared statement after a controversial photo of Princess Elisabeth and Prince Georg of Liechtenstein

Prince William calls on Parliament to take action against ‘threat’ Andrew

Prince William calls on Parliament to take action against ‘threat’ Andrew
The Princess of Wales considers stern decision for Prince Andrew to protect future of Monarchy

Prince William knights Oscar winner Gary Oldman at Windsor Castle

Prince William knights Oscar winner Gary Oldman at Windsor Castle
The Prince of Wales celebrated key figures for their contribution to drama and sports

Prince William’s surprise travel show appearance stuns Canadian star

Prince William’s surprise travel show appearance stuns Canadian star
The Prince of Wales is set to give a rare tour of Windsor Castle to Eugene Levy in the upcoming episode of 'The Reluctant Traveller'

King Charles beams in first appearance after brutal demand to Sarah, Andrew

King Charles beams in first appearance after brutal demand to Sarah, Andrew
King Charles appears unfazed in his first outing after Sarah - Epstein email fiasco

Royal Family drops new portraits of King Carl, Queen Silvia from key event

Royal Family drops new portraits of King Carl, Queen Silvia from key event
His Majesty hosted the high-profile meeting at Royal Palace earlier this week

Senior Royal set to visit US to celebrate big milestones, honour King Charles

Senior Royal set to visit US to celebrate big milestones, honour King Charles
Royal Family's senior member confirmed to visit US amid King Charles, Prince Harry's reconciliation talks

King Carl Gustaf, Crown Princess host high-profile meeting at Royal Palace

King Carl Gustaf, Crown Princess host high-profile meeting at Royal Palace
Crown Princess of Sweden Victoria and King Carl Gustaf preside over special meeting

King Felipe attends award ceremony after resuming royal duties

King Felipe attends award ceremony after resuming royal duties
King Felipe VI carries out key royal duty after returning from two-day family trip to Navarre