Meghan Markle confronts new tragedy within estranged family

Meghan Markle is said to be facing fresh heartbreak as she has been struck by a family tragedy.
According to the Duchess of Sussex's estranged half-sister, Samantha, her father Thomas Markle "stuck on the 19th floor of a building in the Philippines after a massive earthquake",
The 60-year-old took to the social media platform X to reveal the news to her followers.
Samantha wrote, "My father is stuck on the 19th floor of a building in the Philippines after a massive earthquake and he can't walk and he is trapped."
In a shared post, she placed blame on Meghan, pointing to the Duchess of Sussex’s years-long estrangement from her father.
Notably, it has not been revealed why Thomas was staying in the Philippines at the time when the earthquake struck.
He has been living in Rosarito since stepping away from Hollywood.
On the other hand, the Suits alum and the lighting director’s estrangement came after Meghan’s 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.
Before the ceremony, Thomas revealed he had teamed up with photographers to capture images of him preparing for the wedding.
The move sparked media frenzy and it led to personal humiliation.
In her 2021 Oprah Winfrey conversation, Meghan Markle revealed that she felt betrayed by his decision to air their private conversations in the media leaving her feeling exposed and betrayed.