Prince William expresses heartbreak over missing Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip

Prince William recalled Queen Elizabeth and her adoration of Windsor in an emotional confession.
In a preview of the Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler, the Prince of Wales talked to the show's star, Eugene Levy, about his late grandmother, who passed away at the age of 96 in September 2022.
During their tour of Windsor Castle, Levy asked the prince if he missed his grandmother, to which Williams immediately replied, "I do actually, yeah. I do miss my grandmother and my grandfather."
The prince's grandfather, Prince Philip, died in April 2022, at the age of 99.
"It's been quite a bit of change, so you do sort of, you think about them not being here anymore and particularly being in Windsor, for me Windsor is her," Prince William continued.
"She loved it here; she spent most of her time here. Showing you around today is very much a case of trying to make sure I'm doing it in the way she'd want you to see it," he added.
The father-of-three noted, "She had her horses here as well, as you can imagine was a big deal for her, so that's why she loved it here".
Although Queen Elizabeth spent her time at several royal residences, including Buckingham Palace in London, the Sandringham estate in Norfolk and Balmoral Castle in Scotland, she spent much of her final years in Windsor Castle.
She was also buried at St George's Chapel, located within the Windsor Castle grounds.
Prince William relocated from London to Windsor with Kate Middleton and their three children in 2022, and they recently announced another move to their "forever" home, Forest Lodge, nearby.
In addition to taking a stroll with the Prince and Princess of Wales' dog, Orla, Levy spoke with William about the challenges of recent years, including both Kate and King Charles announcing cancer diagnoses.
Prince William said, "I'd say '23-'24 was the hardest year I've ever had. You know, life is sent to test us and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are."
Prince William will appear on a new episode of The Reluctant Traveler, titled Living the Royal Life in the UK, which will air on Apple TV+ on October 3.