Prince Albert embarks on deeply personal trip without Princess Charlene

Prince Albert embarked on a deeply personal overseas solo trip, describing the journey as both “moving and difficult.”
While making a string of solo engagements as he travelled to Rwanda last Friday, the Prince of Monaco visited two beekeeping academies at the French Observatory of Apidology, supporting vulnerable women in gaining skills and financial independence.
Prince Albert was accompanied by Thierry Dufresne, founder and President of the OFA.
Thierry told HELLO! of the moving visit,"It was his first visit to Rwanda. He came to learn about OFA's work here and to have an intimate and powerful exchange with these women, who told him about their lives and where they come from.”
The president added, “It was a very moving moment for us, but also a very difficult one for them, as their stories are often terrible. But they were touched that a Prince, the sovereign of a European state, took the time to meet and listen to them."
Thierry described the Prince’s chats with the beekeepers as natural and spontaneous, forming a genuine bond with the women.
The founder continued, “He wasn't there as a mere observer. He was actively engaged, talking to them, asking them questions, learning about their history and discovering their work. He has a simplicity and approachability that puts those he meets at ease. He is driven by a conviction that cannot be improvised.”
"He had just spent a very intense week in New York for the United Nations General Assembly,” Thierry stated.
Prince Albert’s foundation supports OFA’s work protecting bees and biodiversity, and he visited the academies after attending UNGA events in New York.