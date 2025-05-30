Entertainment

Victoria Beckham quashes Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz wedding dance rumours

David Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz tied the knot in April 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida

Victoria Beckham has finally reacted to all the speculations surrounding her relationship with daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz.

The internet was buzzed with rumours of former Spice Girls allegedly ruining son, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola's first dance at 2022 Palm Beach's wedding ceremony.

What happened between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz?

According to a source, Marc Anthony, who is a family friend to Beckhams, performed a song as a gift at the wedding.

Before starting his performance, the Rain Over Me crooner asked "the most beautiful women in the room tonight" to join Brooklyn and Victoria made her way to the stage.

Other sources claimed that the shocking moment caused pin-drop silence in the room and prompted Nicola to "run from the room crying."

Meanwhile, insiders close to Beckhams have revealed that Victoria is "mystified" by the shocking claims about the first dance.

A source informed Page Six, "[The newlyweds] had their first dance and a second, as is evidenced, and then Nicola had the traditional dance with her father."

They added, "Much later in the evening when Marc Anthony performed, lots of people got up to dance, and yes, finally, then Brooklyn and Victoria had a dance, as did David and his daughter, [Harper]."

However, it has been reported that the couple has specifically chose Marc's romantic song You Sang to Me for their dance.

When did the Beckhams' family drama started?

The feud between Nicola and Victoria has been rumoured since April 2022 when the Lola actress wore a Valentino wedding gown instead of one designed by her mother-in-law.

Notably, Brooklyn and Nicola's absence from David's star-studded 50th birthday celebrations fuelled the speculations more.

