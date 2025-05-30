Ant Anstead, Renée Zellweger put on strong front amid split rumours

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead's relationship is going stronger than ever despite the break up speculations.
Recently the loved-up pair made headlines as Daily Mail reported that Ant and the Bridget Jones Diary actress are living separately and that he was spending time with another woman.
A rep of Ant informed PEOPLE, "Sadly, the recent reports in the press are disrespectful and misleading."
Referring to the woman the motor specialist was seen spending time with, the spokesperson noted that Ant "stayed just a handful of days in Julia French's separate and detached, guest house."
They further revealed that Ant and Julia has been long-time friends and have children in the same age group.
Along with that, the presenter has also been "spending majority of his time working in the UK," as Renée continues the filming of Only Murders in the Building in New York City.
Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger dating timeline
Ant and Renée were first romantically linked in June 2021, after they met on the set of Disney+ Celebrity IOU Joyride.
In September 2021, a source close to the Judy actress shared that Renée is forming a close bond with Ant's son Hudson, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack.
Moreover, after two years, an insider revealed that the pair has "found a house that they both love and are moving in together."