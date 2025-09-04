Home / Sci-Tech

Google’s Circle to Search allows users to translate as they scroll

Circle to Search lets users browse anything on their screen using gestures such as highlighting, circling, or clicking

Google has brought a significant upgrade to its Search feature with continuous translation, simplifying it for users to translate text while switching between apps or scrolling.

Previously, users were required to restart the translation process whenever the screen content was altered.

Circle to Search lets users browse anything on their screen using gestures such as highlighting, circling, or clicking.

With this significant update, translations will automatically update with scrolling.

For example, while searching Instagram, users can swipe through posts with real-time translations and foreign-language text without interruptions.

To access the feature, long-press the home button or navigation bar, click “Scroll and Translate,” select Translate.

The update is being introduced this week on select Samsung Galaxy devices before its broader rollout to Android phones.

Since its release last year, Alphabet-owned Google has been improving Circle to Search.

At Google Unpacked 2025, the company announced the latest capabilities, such as AI Overviews for visual searches and one-tap actions for contact numbers, URLs, and email addresses on display.

Apart from this, Google rolled out AI Mode, enabling users to explore a range of complex topics and ask follow-up questions directly within Circle to Search.

