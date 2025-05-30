Sydney Sweeney faces serious backlash over bathwater soap: ‘Sexism at its worst'

Sydney Sweeney has sparked outrage among fans after launching a bizarre soap made up of her actual bath water.
Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, the Euphoria actress announced a "disgusting" new collaboration with personal care company Dr. Squatch.
“You kept asking about my bathwater after the @drsquatch ad… so we kept it. Introducing Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss! A very real, very limited-edition soap made with my actual bathwater,” she wrote along an image of the soap, featuring her photo.
Fans' reaction
The announcement sparked an avalanche of reactions from fans as they rushed to the comment section, expressing their disbelief, disgust, and disappointment.
"Geez this is literally sad for humanity," a user wrote.
While another added, "it is heartbreaking that a woman behaves this way after crying and saying 'don't objectify me.'"
"Disgusting, offensive to women, sexism at its worst," the third furiously penned.
The fourth commented, "Anyone who would buy this is low."
A user also criticized Dr. Squatch for their collaboration, writing, "This is fuckin vile degen shit. What is wrong with you? I'm kinda ashamed of the amount of stuff I've bought from you guys now..."
Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater soap's launch date
Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater soap, created in a collaboration Dr/ Squatch, will be up for sales from June 6, 2025.