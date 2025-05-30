Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney faces serious backlash over bathwater soap: ‘Sexism at its worst'

The 'Euphoria' actress unveiled a bizarre new soap made with her actual bath water

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Sydney Sweeney faces serious backlash over bathwater soap: ‘Sexism at its worst
Sydney Sweeney faces serious backlash over bathwater soap: ‘Sexism at its worst'

Sydney Sweeney has sparked outrage among fans after launching a bizarre soap made up of her actual bath water.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, the Euphoria actress announced a "disgusting" new collaboration with personal care company Dr. Squatch.

“You kept asking about my bathwater after the @drsquatch ad… so we kept it. Introducing Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss! A very real, very limited-edition soap made with my actual bathwater,” she wrote along an image of the soap, featuring her photo.

Fans' reaction

The announcement sparked an avalanche of reactions from fans as they rushed to the comment section, expressing their disbelief, disgust, and disappointment.

"Geez this is literally sad for humanity," a user wrote.

While another added, "it is heartbreaking that a woman behaves this way after crying and saying 'don't objectify me.'"

"Disgusting, offensive to women, sexism at its worst," the third furiously penned.

The fourth commented, "Anyone who would buy this is low."

A user also criticized Dr. Squatch for their collaboration, writing, "This is fuckin vile degen shit. What is wrong with you? I'm kinda ashamed of the amount of stuff I've bought from you guys now..."  


Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater soap's launch date

Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater soap, created in a collaboration Dr/ Squatch, will be up for sales from June 6, 2025.

Selena Gomez drops exclusive BTS of new 'Only Murders in the Building' season
Selena Gomez drops exclusive BTS of new 'Only Murders in the Building' season
The fifth installment of 'Only Murders in the Building' is set to release in October this year
Justin Bieber blasted for poor parenting after Hailey's Rhode deal celebration
Justin Bieber blasted for poor parenting after Hailey's Rhode deal celebration
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber exchanged the marital vows in 2018 after dating each other for a year
Victoria Beckham finally ‘agreed’ to Spice Girls reunion? Find out
Victoria Beckham finally ‘agreed’ to Spice Girls reunion? Find out
Spice Girls consists of Victoria Beckham, Mel C, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell
Russell Brand denies rape, sex assault charges during UK court hearing
Russell Brand denies rape, sex assault charges during UK court hearing
Russell Brand granted bail ahead of trial starting next year
Jonas Brothers unveil nostalgic cover for new album ‘Greetings From Your Hometown’
Jonas Brothers unveil nostalgic cover for new album ‘Greetings From Your Hometown’
The Jonas Brothers first announced their upcoming new album at JONASCON two months ago
Shakira disappoints fans by cancelling Boston concert last minute
Shakira disappoints fans by cancelling Boston concert last minute
Shakira faces huge setback after highly-anticipated show got cancelled due to 'structural issues' at the venue
Ant Anstead, Renée Zellweger put on strong front amid split rumours
Ant Anstead, Renée Zellweger put on strong front amid split rumours
Television presenter Ant Anstead and actress Renée Zellweger have been romantically linked since June 2021
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' ex assistant sobs after confirming alleged rape
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' ex assistant sobs after confirming alleged rape
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs former assistant testifies against him in court hearing
BLACKPINK’s Lisa receives unique honour no other member holds
BLACKPINK’s Lisa receives unique honour no other member holds
All four of BLACKPINK members are currently pursuing solo careers all over the globe
Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid announce ‘beautiful addition' in their family
Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid announce ‘beautiful addition' in their family
Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid set the internet ablaze with shocking family secret
Victoria Beckham quashes Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz wedding dance rumours
Victoria Beckham quashes Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz wedding dance rumours
David Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz tied the knot in April 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida
Justin Bieber enjoys summer time with son after Hailey Bieber's big deal
Justin Bieber enjoys summer time with son after Hailey Bieber's big deal
Pop icon Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber welcome son Jack Blues Bieber in August 2024