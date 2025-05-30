Taylor Swift returns to New York City without her boyfriend Travis Kelce  

Taylor Swift recently made a surprise return to her home country, New York City, without her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.
The 35-year-old American singer-songwriter was photographed entering her go-to Italian eatery, Via Carota, in the West Village by her fans on Thursday, May 30th.
According to Page Six, the 14-time Grammy-winning artist was wearing a black floral dress, which she paired with matching black heels.
To elevate her casual look, the Shake it Off hitmaker wore a pendant necklace.
One of Swift's fans took to their Instagram handle to share the photo of the musician from her latest sighting, captioning the image, "Best night of my life."
However, it remains unclear who was her partner during her NYC dinner night.
When did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make last appearance?
This appearance of Swift comes after she dined in with her current love interest and his mom, Donna Kelce, to celebrate the 2025 Mother's Day earlier this month.
The couple, who began dating in September 2023, had lunch with Kelce's family at Talula's Garden, Philadelphia, United States.
Swift and Kelce have been keeping their romance low-key after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end brutally lost the 2025 Super Bowl.
Despite hiding their romance from the spotlight, the high-profile duo spent quality time at West Palm Beach's Harry's bar and restaurant on May 23rd after honoring Kelce's mother on International Mom's Day.