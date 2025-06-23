Selena Gomez debuts new hair transformation after receiving career milestone

The 'Calm Down' hitmaker vows fans with new dramatic haircut on Instagram

Selena Gomez has stunned fans with her new hair transformation shortly after gaining a huge career milestone.

A day after garnering praise for her newly released track, Bluest Flame, at the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, the Calm Down hitmaker debuted her dramatic hair makeover among her fans and well-wishers. 

On Monday, June 23rd, Gomez turned to her Instagram handle to share an adorable glimpse of herself with a new hair look.

In the viral photo, the singer-turned-actress was posing for a selfie while showing off her newly trimmed locks.

The 32-year-old Grammy-winning musician penned a caption, "I would, but I’d regret it, then get it redone so I simply won't #bangs."

As the globally known singer's post gained traction on social media, several fans began gushing over her new transformation, with one fan commenting, "Such a mood."

Another chimed in, "So fire."

"Bangbangs," a third user wrote.

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco win accolade during the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards:

This update from Selena Gomez comes a day after she and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, won major accolades during the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. 

The couple, who announced their secret engagement in December last year, won the Favorite Viral Song category for their iconic song, Bluest Flame.

Selena and Benny released their soulful rendition, Bluest Flame, in March this year. 

The song was featured in their first collaborative musical album, I Said I Love You First, which was released on March 21st, 2025. 

