Taylor Swift breaks fans’ hearts with sad update on 'Reputation (Taylor’s Version)'

The Grammy-winning star now owns the masters to her first six studio albums

  by Ume Umema
Taylor Swift has made a bombshell return to spotlight, announcing that she now owns the masters to her first six studio albums.

While the announcement made fans overjoyed with excitement, it also sparked concerns about Reputation (Taylor’s Version) and her 2006 debut album Taylor Swift, which Swifties has been waiting for so long.

In the emotional letter, the Lover singer gave heartbreaking update on the future of these two long-awaited re-recordings, revealing fans may have to wait a while... or possibly forever.

"I know, I know. What about Rep TV? Full transparency: I haven't even re-recorded a quarter of it,” Swift shared in a letter shared to her website on May 30.

She continued, "The Reputation album was so specific to that time in my life, and I kept hitting a stopping point when I tried to remake it. All that defiance, that longing to be understood while feeling purposely misunderstood, that desperate hope, that shame-born snark and mischief.”

"To be perfectly honest, it's the one album in those first 6 that I thought couldn't be improved upon by redoing it. Not the music, or the photos, or videos. So I kept putting it off. There will be a time (if you're into the idea) for the unreleased vault tracks from that album to hatch,” she added.

While Reputation’s future is uncertain, Taylor revealed her debut album Taylor Swift is complete and may be released at some point in the future.

“I've already completely re-recorded my entire debut album, and I really love how it sounds now. Those 2 albums can still have their moments to re-emerge when the time is right, if that would be something you guys would be excited about. But if it happens, it won't be from a place of sadness and longing for what I wish I could have. It will just be a celebration now,” she added.

Taylor Swift reclaimed ownership of her music catalog

Taylor Swift has officially bought back her first six studio albums from their most recent owner, Shamrock Capital, for an undisclosed nine-figure sum.

