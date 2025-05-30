Prince William highlights farming challenges during Duchy of Cornwall tour

Prince William has recently drawn attention to the 'huge' farming struggles during his surprise visit to the Duchy of Cornwall.
The next heir to the British throne recently made an appearance at the Duchy of Cornwall, where he expressed his concerns about rising farming challenges.
In an interview with The Telegraph, the Prince of Wales recognized the work of British farmers against the 'generalized' approach of mass retailers, saying, "There is a huge problem here and I haven't got an answer."
"We keep asking more and more of our farmers but you don't necessarily get any benefits back on top of everything you have to do," William reflected.
What is the connection of Prince William with Duchy of Cornwall?
For those unaware, the Duchy of Cornwall is a private estate established by Edward III in 1337 to provide an income for the heir to the throne.
Prince William became Duke of Cornwall upon his father, King Charles, accession to the throne in September 2022.
Since then, the father-of-three has been taking care of the esteemed royal project.
He further added, "I see the Duchy as an extension of the work we do with the Royal Foundation, I see it as a branch of my philanthropy."
According to GB News, Princess Kate Middleton's husband appointed Sue Padfield as a new "family farming ambassador" to serve as a roving "listening ear" for farmers across the Duchy's estates.
It is pertinent to note, Prince William's $1B estate spans more than 20 counties across England and Wales that financially support the heir to the throne.