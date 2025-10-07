Home / Royal

Belgian royals host King Felipe, Queen Letizia for key event at royal palace

Their Majesties was invited for a meaningful royal event by King Phillippe and Queen Mathilde in Brussels

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

Spanish monarch King Felipe and his wife, Queen Letizia, attended a prestigious event at the Royal Palace of Belgium. 

On Tuesday, October 7, the Swedish Royal Family turned to their Instagram account to confirm the meeting of Their Majesties with King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Mathilde in Brussels. 

According to their announcement, King Felipe and Queen Letizia travelled to Brussels for the inauguration of the thirtieth edition of "Europalia 2025."

For the unversed, Europalia 2025, officially known as Europalia España, is the 30th edition of the biennial arts festival, focusing on Spain's cultural heritage and contemporary art from October 8 to February 1, 2026, across Belgium.

The multidisciplinary festival will feature around 150 events, including visual arts, music, dance, film, and literature, with a focus on Francisco de Goya and the themes of resistance and realism. 

"In the framework of the inauguration of the thirtieth edition of 'Europalia 2025', a European cultural festival that this year has Spain as a guest country, the Kings have held a meeting with the Kings of Belgium at the Royal Palace of Brussels,"  King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s office confirmed today.

However, Spain has also signed for this meaningful cultural exchange with Belgium and is seeking a delightful cultural exchange between the two countries.  

