Meghan Markle drops new product before leaving US

Meghan Markle’s surprise product release stuns fans ahead of her foreign trip

  • By Hafsa Noor
Meghan Markle released a new product before she left US for a foreign trip.

The Duchess of Sussex released a new wine under her As Ever brand, a few days before she left for Paris getaway.

Prince Harry’s wife teased the wine launch with a coded Instagram, which read, “We heard you missed us. We’re back…and we brought a friend.”

The caption appeared alongside a carousel showcasing Meghan’s Apricot Spread and Orange Marmalade, followed by a chilled bottle of 2024 Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc.

“Our first Sauvignon Blanc is bright and balanced, with citrus aromatics, a smooth finish, and refreshing versatility,” the description of the product on the brand’s website read.

The message continued, “Crafted for everyday dinners and celebratory gatherings alike, this thoughtfully made wine is perfect for sharing, gifting, and savoring in every season.”

Later on she travelled to Paris for Fashion Week, where she wore two separate Balenciaga looks.

The wine is priced at $30 (£24) per bottle, with options including a three-bottle set for $90 (£71), a half case for $159 (£125), and a full case for $300 (£237).

Meghan debuted her first As Ever wine, the 2023 Napa Valley Rosé, on July 1, a date that holds personal significance as both Princess Diana’s birthday and the anniversary of when she and Prince Harry first began talking in 2016.

To note, her first wine release was sold out in an hour.

