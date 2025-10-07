Home / Royal

Prince Harry's legal fight continues despite tearful reunion with King Charles

The Duke of Sussex and His Majesty reunited in the United Kingdom after 19 months during the Duke's trip

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Prince Harrys legal fight continues despite tearful reunion with King Charles
Prince Harry's legal fight continues despite tearful reunion with King Charles 

Prince Harry has continued his legal battle despite his emotional reunion with King Charles. 

The Duke of Sussex’s lawyers recently appeared at the Royal Courts of Justice on behalf of the Duke due to his ongoing battle with the publisher of the Daily Mirror, Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN). 

Harry first accused MGN of phone hacking and unlawful information gathering (UIG) in 2019. At the time, the publisher admitted to instructing private investigators to obtain private information in at least one instance.

On Tuesday, October 7, Judge Nagalingam’s presence will determine how much of Harry’s legal damages MGN should then pay.

For the unversed, in December 2023, the High Court ruled in King Charles’s youngest son’s favour on 15 of 33 sample articles.

It is important to note that this update from Prince Harry came after he reunited with his estranged father, King Charles, in September this year.

The 41-year-old British Royal Family member visited Clarence House to meet His Majesty after 19 months of his diagnosis of cancer.

However, despite their much-awaited meeting, neither Prince Harry nor King Charles has responded to the reconciliation speculations.   

You Might Like:

Jordan's King Abdullah II meets Swedish monarch Carl XVI Gustaf in Stockholm

Jordan's King Abdullah II meets Swedish monarch Carl XVI Gustaf in Stockholm
His Majesty stepped out for crucial meeting in Stockholm without his wife Queen Rania

King Charles takes generous step amid growing tensions with Prince William

King Charles takes generous step amid growing tensions with Prince William
His Majesty and the Prince of Wales are reportedly 'not on speaking terms' after Prince's sensational interview

Prince William candid comment on monarchy change 'not a criticism' of King Charles

Prince William candid comment on monarchy change 'not a criticism' of King Charles
The Prince of Wales talked about family, fatherhood, and the modernizing monarchy in a rare interview

Crown Prince Haakon celebrates Norway-US bonds with special visit to Minnesota

Crown Prince Haakon celebrates Norway-US bonds with special visit to Minnesota
The Norwegian prince landed in the US to mark the 200th anniversary of organised emigration

Belgian royals host King Felipe, Queen Letizia for key event at royal palace

Belgian royals host King Felipe, Queen Letizia for key event at royal palace
Their Majesties was invited for a meaningful royal event by King Phillippe and Queen Mathilde in Brussels

Sarah Ferguson vanishes from public view amid ongoing scrutiny

Sarah Ferguson vanishes from public view amid ongoing scrutiny
The Duchess of York appeared to have totally withdrawn from public view amid new scandal

Meghan Markle drops new product before leaving US

Meghan Markle drops new product before leaving US
Meghan Markle’s surprise product release stuns fans ahead of her foreign trip

King Charles takes firm decision about Prince William amid growing tensions

King Charles takes firm decision about Prince William amid growing tensions
King Charles gives final verdict as Prince William pins pressure on monarch for big decision

Prince Harry faces new security drama as ‘stalker’ found before key event

Prince Harry faces new security drama as ‘stalker’ found before key event
The Duke of Sussex’s ‘stalker’ caught in hotel bathroom just 20 minutes before he arrived

King Charles drops bombshell ‘prenub-style’ pact on Meghan, Prince Harry

King Charles drops bombshell ‘prenub-style’ pact on Meghan, Prince Harry
King Charles III plans to keep Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in check with royal ultimatum

Royal TV show claims Queen Máxima faced doubts before marrying King Willem

Royal TV show claims Queen Máxima faced doubts before marrying King Willem
Queen Máxima's pre-wedding struggles are set to be revealed in season two of Royal drama, 'Máxima'

Prince William, Princess Kate slammed for ‘hypocrisy’ after new plans exposed

Prince William, Princess Kate slammed for ‘hypocrisy’ after new plans exposed
The Prince and Princess of Wales faced criticism for their hypocritical behaviour after they worked on new plans