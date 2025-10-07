Prince Harry's legal fight continues despite tearful reunion with King Charles 

Prince Harry has continued his legal battle despite his emotional reunion with King Charles.
The Duke of Sussex’s lawyers recently appeared at the Royal Courts of Justice on behalf of the Duke due to his ongoing battle with the publisher of the Daily Mirror, Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).
Harry first accused MGN of phone hacking and unlawful information gathering (UIG) in 2019. At the time, the publisher admitted to instructing private investigators to obtain private information in at least one instance.
On Tuesday, October 7, Judge Nagalingam’s presence will determine how much of Harry’s legal damages MGN should then pay.
For the unversed, in December 2023, the High Court ruled in King Charles’s youngest son’s favour on 15 of 33 sample articles.
It is important to note that this update from Prince Harry came after he reunited with his estranged father, King Charles, in September this year.
The 41-year-old British Royal Family member visited Clarence House to meet His Majesty after 19 months of his diagnosis of cancer.
However, despite their much-awaited meeting, neither Prince Harry nor King Charles has responded to the reconciliation speculations.