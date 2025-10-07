Prince Harry faces new security drama as ‘stalker’ found before key event

Prince Harry reportedly faced a security scare after a woman described as a “stalker” was discovered hiding in the hotel bathrooms just 20 minutes before his arrival for a private event.
As per The Telegraph, security was alerted after a woman was found muttering “odd comments” about Prince Harry in the ladies’ room at The Royal Lancaster Hotel shortly before the WellChild Awards on September 8.
It is reported that an unnamed woman, who may be suffering from mental health issues , was able to come within feet of the Duke of Sussex on two separate instances while he was in London for several public events.
Harry attended the WellChild Awards at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, last month.
At the event, the woman reportedly managed to breach a “secure zone” to approach the Duke of Sussex.
She was later captured on camera near Harry during his visit to the Centre for Blast Injury Studies in West London.
A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex told PEOPLE that they "do not comment on security issues."
According to a security source, "These incidents are not uncommon for members of the royal family. It differs, however, because there was no police presence or close protection — it was left to two staffers from his private office to intervene. This time, they got lucky, recognizing the fixated individual. Relying on luck is not a long-term fix."
The source continued, "He’s the son of the King, brother of the heir, fifth in line to the throne and one of the most famous people in the world. It feels like there is an inevitable foreboding looming over this whole issue."
The woman has a history of stalking Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, even following them to Nigeria last year.